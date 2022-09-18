If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
This past July, I was installed as the Rotary Club of Seguin president. I have been a member of Rotary four years and I have loved every minute. I was quite intimidated when I first joined. There are some people who have been there for a very long time and have done some incredible things. But everyone is there for the same reason, to give back to our community.
Our club is always looking for ways to volunteer. We have a few standing opportunities that we participate in on a regular basis. For example, we have a build day with Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity when Habitat builds a new home, we help with the annual Fourth of July parade downtown and we have an international project in Tepehua, Mexico, where we help provide clean drinking water to residents as there is no viable water supply.
