It’s about that time! Every year for the past 25 years, we have kicked off the Official Best of the Best Awards for Seguin and Guadalupe County with voters ballots. As always, you will see the printed ballots inserted in your newspaper starting with the Thanksgiving edition followed by the first three Sunday’s in December. Well, get ready to vote for all of your favorites starting in just 10 days because this year it is going to be bigger and better than ever!
This is our most favorite time of the year at the Seguin Gazette. Helping promote local businesses throughout our community is one of our main core ideologies. You know and love these awards. You vote, you see the winners announced in a glossy magazine in February. You see the large vinyl banners displayed proudly in front of those voted Best of the Best!
