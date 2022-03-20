If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The first sight of spring is upon us. Walking into our office this morning, I just had to stop and snap a quick picture of the vibrant bluebonnets peaking from under the grass. Spring is always a welcome sight in our house, but it also reminds me of all the junk I stuffed in the kids’ closets, promising myself I would get around to cleaning them during Spring Break (which did not happen). I think we all make these bets with ourselves; I can’t be the only one!
The kids are gearing up for the last grading period of the school year, and I suspect it will fly by like the rest of this year. We’ve already had to sign both of our boys up for their classes next year. I can’t even begin to think how it’s possible we will have a middle schooler and high schooler come fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.