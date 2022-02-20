If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
What a difference a year makes. As I sit here and stare out at the sunshine, I can’t help but think about where we were this time last year. The excitement of snow had worn off, rolling power outages were affecting the entire state. We dealt with constant below-freezing temperatures, water boil notices, busted water pipes and much more. They called it a historic “100-year storm” and I sure hope it’s another 100 years before we ever have to endure anything like that again, when I most likely will not be around to see it.
Forget that we were still in the middle of a pandemic that already had significantly disrupted all of our lives, this was another turn of events that tested even the strongest of us. It was unprecedented. It affected nearly the entire state and once again the grocery stores were ransacked and left with empty shelves. I think we all deserve a break after the rollercoaster of life that we have been through these last few years. But in a sense, I almost feel desensitized because what else could they throw at us that we can’t overcome? Wait, don’t answer that question. I don’t want to know what’s worse!
