When I was in school, I remember a lesson in our middle school math class on how to balance a checkbook. This was before the internet and online banking existed. I remember watching my parents and grandparents spend hours at the dinner table, writing out their checks, collecting receipts in a shoebox and balancing their checkbooks. Even though times have changed, and I appreciate the convenience of online banking, I still think that was a very important lesson for an adolescent to learn.
In just a few short weeks, we will officially have a high schooler and a middle schooler in our house. Our oldest son, who turns 14 today, is itching to get his first job and start making money of his own. While they both have savings accounts and college funds, since COVID-19 changed the world, the events that they attend went cashless. This was somewhat of a struggle for us, as we weren’t ready to let them have debit cards to their accounts or let them run loose with our credit cards.
