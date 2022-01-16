If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
It’s about that time! The 2022 Guadalupe County Youth Livestock and Homemakers Show kicks off Tuesday. Hundreds of children throughout the community have worked on their projects for the past year or so and now they’re putting that work on display.
There’s so much that goes into putting on this annual event. Volunteers and parents collaborate each year to ensure the event teaches the children the value of their hard work and dedication. The Youth Show is also an opportunity for the children to raise money for their projects and future.
