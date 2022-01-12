If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
As the curtain swings to a close, the Georgia Bulldogs were crowned as national champions, and the end of an exciting college football season is upon us. College football fans dread the coming months as they attempt to find ways to keep the sport in their lives by discussing even the most mundane topics with their like-minded friends and on fan forums everywhere. However, for your offseason consideration, there are certain questions that loom larger than others. Here are a few of the questions that will dominate the offseason and that are worth considering as we move into 2022. There are no answers here, simply fodder for debate, which is truly half of the reason sports were invented.
First, with Georgia winning the national championship, are they ready to take the next step to becoming the premier team in the SEC? There is no doubt that Georgia has been a dominant force in the league, winning the SEC East four out of the last five years. Yet, Alabama has remained the most powerful program in the league and has been seen as the face of the SEC. Now that Georgia has gotten the monkey off of its back, beating Alabama to win the first national championship since 1980, can the Bulldogs take that next step and become the face of the sport’s most powerful league?
