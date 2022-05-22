If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus due to COVID, the Seguin Rotary Club is holding its 31st Annual Rotary Raffle Night fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at the Seguin Coliseum. Proceeds from the event provide funds for scholarships awarded to local graduating seniors as well as grants to support projects of area non-profit organizations that serve Guadalupe County. Prior to COVID, we were able to award more than $65,000 in scholarships and grants. With your support, we hope to continue this long-standing tradition this year. Since the inception of this program, the club has distributed more than $700,000 cumulatively into our community.
This family-friendly event will have something for all ages including live entertainment provided by Jay Eric and Rumor Town. Meal tickets are $20 each for a fish and shrimp dinner prepared by Sea Island. Our annual $20,000 raffle will feature 15 gift cards totaling $20,000 with the grand prize being a $10,000 gift card. You don’t need to be present to win. There will be a silent auction, live auction, kids raffle, card raffles for a purse and a gun, whiskey wagon raffle and wine wagon raffle. All of the items up for grabs are donated by businesses and individuals from the surrounding area and throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.