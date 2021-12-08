If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
This past weekend in college football was full of incredible plays and performances. Perhaps no highlight has been shared on social media more than the “fake slide” by Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett. If you haven’t seen the play that I’m talking about, then you need to go look it up right now.
Kenny Pickett, the starting quarterback for the Pitt Panthers (University of Pittsburgh) and Heisman finalist, took off from his own 37 yard line and sprinted toward the end zone. In what could be considered a very wily move, Pickett initiated a slide mid-run, but pulled up at the last minute, freezing the defenders who were beginning to surround him. This hesitation from the defense, due to them believing that he was giving himself up, allowed Pickett to scamper to pay dirt.
