If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
There are certain things that trigger a memory. It could be a song on the radio, a scene from a movie, etc. For me the other night, it was driving past a house all lit up by Christmas decorations. Not that this is an unusual sight to see this time of year, but it was a particular decoration that immediately caught my eye and took me back in time — luminaries.
You don’t see them very often, but they are little bags that have lights inside of them that are installed along your sidewalk and driveway to illuminate a path. There are several meanings behind them, that go back centuries. In our family, they were lighting the path to family and friends during the holidays. It was always a beautiful and welcoming sight to see, even as a kid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.