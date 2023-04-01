If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
This past Monday, the Rotary Club of Seguin celebrated its 90th anniversary. The club was founded March 27, 1933, with Thomas Mosheim serving as the first club president. I am the current president and I had the distinct honor to host an anniversary gala honoring this momentous occasion, celebrating 90 years of service.
It was very important to me, especially after coming out of COVID, that we celebrate all that our club has accomplished and done to give back to our community. The pandemic hit everyone hard and service clubs were no exception. We were not able to meet in person. We could not host our annual raffle fundraiser that raised money to give local high school scholarships and community grants to our non-profit organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.