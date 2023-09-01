I would like to take this opportunity to THANK the city of Seguin and the many volunteers who had a hand in the benefit that was held in my honor Saturday, Aug. 19. I can’t thank you all enough. This would not have been possible if it was not for those who volunteered their time to prepare for this event. Thank you to the businesses, family and friends that donated toward the silent auction and bake sale. I sincerely appreciate the monetary and food donations, anyone who bought barbecue plates and a raffle ticket, or those who participated in the silent auction. I am grateful for those who continue to pray for me. From the bottom of my heart, “THANK YOU.” Funds will go toward my medical expenses and life-altering accommodations as I journey through this medical condition.
On behalf of my family and children, thank you, Seguin!!
