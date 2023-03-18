Thanks so much to Dr. Al Burns, who has supported the Seguin Art League’s Elementary & Middle School Art Show for the past 10 years. We appreciate Dr. Burns and his dedication to the Seguin community and to children, and for his support of the Seguin Art League. Thank you, Dr. Burns.
Clara Mae Marcotte, Seguin
