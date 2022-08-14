The city of Seguin wants a 5% increase in water and wastewater each year for the next five years for an average of $72 more each year. In five years, that will be $360 additional each year to your water and wastewater bill. This increase is for $200 million capital infrastructure improvements to meet the needs of the new subdivisions.
I am not against growth, but the cost of the growth should be borne by the new subdivisions by charging the developers water and wastewater impact fees not by exploiting existing Seguin citizens’ water fees. The impact fees for Seguin are much less than neighboring cities and can be raised significantly without affecting growth in the Seguin housing market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.