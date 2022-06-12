Congratulations to Commissioner-elect Stephen German in his big win in the Pct. 4 runoff election May 24th for county commissioner. Your dedication, hard work, and commitment to honesty and integrity paid off.
We need to organize a thank-you-Stephen event to show our appreciation. Also a huge shout out to his wife Shirley, who worked tirelessly alongside Stephen every step of the way. Thank you, Stephen and everyone who helped and participated in this victory.
