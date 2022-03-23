If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seems like the “From the Right” and “Libertarian View” writers bunched up and got their one-two punches at President Biden in this one issue of the Gazette. I pictured inflatable air puppets flailing about while reading it, though.
I recall paying around 24 cents for a gallon of gas when I was young, and less in “the gas wars” in the early 1970s, and the presidents at the time did not cause the price to go up from that. Crude oil is a global commodity and the causes for the price of a barrel have many reasons for it to increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.