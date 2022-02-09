If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The men and women of the American G.I. Forum of Seguin are outraged at the news of the bomb threats made to several historically Black colleges and universities.
What outrages us even more is that not enough “leaders,” not enough politicians are standing up and demanding a quick investigation to find and prosecute these racist perpetrators. Let’s not kid ourselves, let’s not pacify ourselves by saying, “At least it is not happening here.”
