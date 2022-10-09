I found it funny how Mr. Davila, who’s running for Seguin City Council, would use and host a National Night Out event and claim it was for that purpose. Looks kinda more like hosting a political meet and greet. And not really a Night Out event.
Is this ethical? Doesn’t look like it is to me. I wonder if the cost of this event will show up on the city secretary’s candidates report of expenses?
