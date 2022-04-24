It is a great honor to serve McQueeney, TX as your new postmaster. In my nine years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our post offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.
Under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s leadership and Delivering For America, the Postal Service’s 10-year plan, we are maintaining universal six-day mail delivery and expanded seven-day package delivery (in select areas), stabilizing our workforce, and spurring innovation to meet the needs of our modern customers.
