With the upcoming Seguin City Council election near, I just wanted everyone to know about one of the candidates. His name is Darius Gil. Darius is a man of moral principle who believes example is the best leadership. Not only has his child graduated from Navarro High School with honors, Darius and his wife have provided another child, not their own, with a home, where he attended and graduated from Texas A&M.
Darius has spent his entire life in Seguin. He is a local, successful business leader. Darius has a vision for what Seguin and our community need and what it will take to get those results. He is a man of action that is not looking for a way out, but for a way up.
