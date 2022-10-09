We have lived in the same house in Seguin for almost 30 years. During that time, the street to our west had deteriorated to the point it was often flooded and became almost impassable. The city for years told us we were on a list and the street would be fixed when they got to us, but very little else was done to alleviate the condition.
That all changed when Steve Parker became city manager and began working with David Stahl, the public works manager, to improve bad streets. They began draining and repairing the street without being asked. They expressed their concern to the residents about the street condition and promised action as soon as we got to the top of the list.
