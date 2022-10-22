I would like to encourage all folks living in District 8 to vote for Bill Keller for Seguin City Council representative. I asked Bill to consider running as no one had signed up with about two weeks before the deadline. It is always hard to find qualified candidates who are willing to give their time to make Seguin great.
I know that Bill is a fiscal conservative who will protect our interest during the budget process. He would be coming in with no agenda. No agenda candidates always make better council representatives. With all the growth in Seguin, it has never been more important to have competent people making decisions for all of us.
