I was looking at the stance of “Beto” O’Rourke on important issues, to me. I am seeing that he is on board with one of the reforms that has been passed in New Mexico, that has subsequently resulted in an exponential increase in crime.
One of these is bail reform. An example is the “catch and release,” bail system that passed in New Mexico that issued new bond rules for criminal cases. The amendment was supported unanimously by the Legislature and approved by voters.
