Many parts of my rural community have been devastated by the recent tornado.
It is with a deep sense of gratitude I would like to say thank you to the following: Neighbors helping neighbors; the Red Cross; emergency and first responders; Texas AEP Energy service and electrical repair personnel; Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative; boots on the ground volunteers and professional firefighters/EMS from Luling, Kingsbury, Seguin, Lockhart and surrounding communities; numerous heavy-equipment operators providing dozers, tractors and trailers; local oil company operators/pipeline repair personnel; Guadalupe County law enforcement and disaster relief personnel; livestock wranglers; animal rescue volunteers; debris removal individuals and companies; food banks; numerous unknown individuals giving of their time and resources to help those in need.
