I would like to thank those Green Valley Special Utility District (GVSUD) ratepayers that went to the polls to vote in the Board of Directors election on November 2nd. Even though the turnout was low for the election we will have two new Board members starting with the Nov. 18 board meeting.
Congratulations to the newly elected board members Steve Cooper and James Hendrix. I would also like to thank Mrs. Jill Zipp Bennett and Mr. James Poage for their service to GVSUD.
