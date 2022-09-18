I don’t know your political opinions, but when you put a cartoon on the editorial page, you send a message to your readers. This reader, and subscriber, took offense.
The one of the skulls is a great insult to the deceased Elizabeth of England. She was a sweet, Christian lady, an example everywhere of what a wife and mother and grandmother should be, a ruler in title only, who never disgraced her people with scandal in her marriage. If some of her children disgraced her, she never condoned but loved them. If you are going to put blame on her for what her ancestors somewhere in the world did, well join the crowd.
