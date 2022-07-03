I live in a brand new subdivision, Cordova Crossing off Cordova Road. It was supposed to be only Lennar Homes. Recently they allowed KB Homes to purchase several lots to build homes. First of all, KB Homes is derived from Ray Ellison homes from San Antonio. Horrible reputation but things happen. But now, KB has put up their office and has decided to show they have NO respect for America, veterans or the American flag!
They have a HUGE KB flag that’s at least three to four times of the American flag at their office. Plus, the flagpole is almost two times as high as the one flying the American flag! Proper protocol, which any Cub Scout could explain, requires the American flag to be flown higher than any flag except the Texas flag, and DEFINITELY should be the biggest flag!
