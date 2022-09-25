On Tuesday, Sept. 20, I watched your outstanding presentation to the Seguin City Council regarding publication of city notices. Your presentation seemed to clearly outline the importance of the printed public notices as well as the fact that it is required by Texas law.
Many of us still rely on the newspaper and seek out written words in addition to websites and social media. I plan to vote against Proposition G or any other proposition that would eliminate the requirement to publish city of Seguin public notices in the newspaper.
