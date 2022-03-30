If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
It was a beautiful day in the neighborhood at the Third Annual Seguin Sunrise Lions’ Jungle Fun Run/Walk on Seguin’s wonderful greenbelt between Walnut Springs Park and Park West, and back. On behalf of the club, I have many individuals and entities to thank.
Much gratitude to our “gold” level sponsors: Caterpillar, HEXCEL Corporation, Seguin High School’s Naval Junior ROTC, and Siempre Sustainable Network. For the second year, HEXCEL won both competitive plaques: Most Participants and Best 4 Member Team Finish, but with four naval cadets hot on their heels.
