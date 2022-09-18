If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I want to publicly announce to the voters of the city of Seguin that I wholeheartedly and without reservation endorse Mr. Eddie Davila Jr. in his bid for the office of City Council member in District 8.
It is also my honor to endorse the candidacy of Mr. Darius Gil as he seeks election as the next City Council member in District 3.
