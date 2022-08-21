If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I just read with sadness that the election office workers in Bexar and Gillespie County are being constantly harassed with threats of violence, threats against them, against their families. I hope and pray that this is not happening in Guadalupe County. If it is, we need to react quickly and decisively to make sure they feel safe, supported and their work defended. These dedicated public servants are our neighbors, our friends, our families.
I don’t want to get political because situations like this requires ALL OF US to react intelligently and mindful of the fragility of our democracy. But, it is a disgrace that some people think that this is the way to further their point or effect change. As a nation, as Americans, we need to be better than that.
