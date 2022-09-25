If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I read the June 11, 2020, memorandum resubmitted June 14, 2022, from Andy Quitter, Seguin city attorney, on the proposed changes to the city charter, which allows the city of Seguin to stop posting legally required notices in the Seguin Gazette. While the Legislature may have allowed this, apparently, my concern is not posting in the paper the proposed budget of the city and only posting it on social media and websites.
My first question is “What are they trying to hide?” Social media and websites can be stealth edited where no one knows that it was edited. In the paper, it is in black and white, it is not subject to “stealth edits” or hiding things. People in government seem these days to want to “get one over” or to hide their actions so that the public cannot say anything until afterward, thereby being handed a fait accompli where they get told, “Sorry, too late, you should have been on social media or our website, we posted it...”
