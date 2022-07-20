I spent several hours at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Emergency Room on Sunday, July 10 with my 97-year-old mom Patsy Creager. She had fallen in her bathroom at Argent Court and was complaining of pain in her chest when she inhaled. The girls at Argent Court were wonderful, as always, and had tended to her wounds — head and leg — but they were concerned about the pain in her chest. We all decided that a trip to the emergency room was a good idea, so she and I headed over there.
Everyone there was so kind and respectful. They were very gentle when they had to move her around. They took two sets of X-rays and a CT scan. They gave her something for the pain and gave her some oxygen. The doctor and nurse were great! Mom has been telling everyone at Argent Court that her doctor, Rotts, was really cute.
