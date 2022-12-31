Refuge III would like to thank you and the city of Seguin for allowing us to bless the community of Seguin on Saturday Dec. 17, 2022. Because of your advertising and the generosity of the city and county in allowing us to use the county street, we were able to pass out many toys downtown to children. Together, we can make a difference among all nationalities and ethnicities for the greater good.
Also, we would like to thank you (Gazette) for all the work and service you do and give to us and the community of Seguin. We appreciate you so very much and may you, your family, and your business be abundantly blessed throughout the coming year.
