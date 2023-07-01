I am writing to publicly thank the office of Congressman Henry Cuellar for taking the time to meet with me and other members of Faces & Voices of Recovery in Washington D.C. recently. We appreciated the opportunity to discuss issues of concern to the recovery community.
We discussed the need to increase funding for recovery services and to create an environment that fosters long-term recovery, reduces health disparities, and promotes the well-being of individuals, families, and communities.
