On April 5, some of us in Seguin experienced damage to our homes and cars from hail that fell during the night.
Although the damage was very evident, the process for repairing everything was quite easy. I was in very “good hands” with the Wendell Smith Allstate Insurance Agency! They took care of everything. I now have a new roof and a car that looks as good as new.
