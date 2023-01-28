Navarro used to be a “village” raising great kids. The school board used to be the backbone of our “village.” I am not sure what happened, BUT it is not good. The board members that I had grown to respect have lost that well-earned respect in the last three years. It is very sad to me that your elected duty to your community as their representatives has become “your own agenda platform.”
What happened to you?!?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.