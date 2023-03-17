If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The attempts to alter the presidential election results on Jan. 6 over two years ago appears to continue, though it is being done in the guise of supporting the criminals that stormed the capitol.
Recently, Terry Harper proposed that the “lying” Democrats had been preventing the American people from seeing what really happened on that day, suggesting something happened that our eyes had missed. He was relying on the words and actions of the entertainer on Fox News who said, of 40,000 hours of surveillance footage, that most of it was of peaceful demonstration. Mr. Harper seemed to imply that the criminals should be exonerated and were merely victims of political lies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.