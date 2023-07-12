In the column “One thing GOP agrees on,” Byron York quotes a “veteran Republican strategist” that believes 100% of primary Republican voters polled believe the Democrats are abusing the justice system against Trump, and that “EVERYONE” agrees with that.
I wonder where that came from? It seems obvious that Trump’s penchant for hyperbole and joking is being used as a template. They fail to mention that when Trump said that he could shoot somebody and not lose any voters, he was joking, but in a way, he wasn’t. He was preparing to do whatever he wanted to do only to be exonerated for any of his questionable actions from his cult-ish followers.
