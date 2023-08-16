If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
We who support the mission of the Seguin Main Street Program are helping to maintain respect and caring for the historic fabric of our downtown.
When I first arrived in Seguin, what puzzled me was the condition of some of the buildings downtown. The commercial space running the length of West Donegan Street had no windows on the second floor; and a block away on North Austin Street, the second-and third-floor window awnings on the commercial building were completely shredded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.