Kudos to the Gazette and the Seguin Guadalupe County Heritage Museum for reminding us of our community’s past through the “Look Back: Traces of Seguin History” feature. This past weekend’s photograph of Texas Lutheran University’s former Old Main building undoubtedly brought back fond memories for many alumni and other readers.
I would like to correct two misstatements in the photo caption, however. The school never was named Texas Lutheran Institute. When it moved to Seguin in 1912 from its original site in Brenham, it was named Lutheran College of Seguin, Texas. The name was changed to Texas Lutheran College in 1932 and, as noted in the caption, renamed Texas Lutheran University in 1996.
