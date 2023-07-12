If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
In the 1950s, six of us in the same family either enlisted or were drafted. Four of us ended up in Korea, including this writer. There were many young men barely out of their teens, including many U.S. reservists from WW2 and many other countries, who also served, fought and many died there in a horrific war, which we were totally unprepared for. This begs many questions and views. It also happened in previous and subsequent wars.
Why were we, and many others, there to begin with? The answer is quite simple: to protect Korea and its border with North Korea, a very belligerent communist power, from entering the border and taking it over.
