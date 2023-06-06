The Seguin Gazette staff brought home a plethora of state-wide honors in the Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest that include a pair of first place wins for Best Advertising and Best Website.

The Gazette’s design team comprised of Creative Director Desiree Gerland and Graphic Designer Rebecca Harrison brought home a first place win with a trio of ads they built for local businesses.

“Our creative department is the dream team,” Seguin Gazette Publisher Elizabeth Engelhardt said. “Our customers who trust us to build their ads for them, and these two knock it out of the park each and every time. We’re incredibly lucky to have them.”

The judge was included to agree when comparing the ads for Father Christmas, Sisters Boutique and Seguin RV to other the entries submitted by other semi-weekly organizations similar in size to the Gazette.

“Clean graphics and artwork. Especially like the simplicity of the Boutique advertisement; very eye-catching,” the judge wrote.

The creative team earned a fourth place win for Special Section in the Semiweekly Division for their creative work on the 2022 Fair and Festival guide.

Assistant Managing Editor Dalondo Moultrie earned third for Editorial Writing, and fourth in Headline Writing.

Moultrie and Managing Editor Felicia Frazar’s joint work landed them a third place in Editorials and a fourth for News Photography.

Frazar’s coverage for the tornado that touched down in Kingsbury landed her a third place in Online Live Coverage.

Stories and columns regarding the city’s proposed charter change earned Moultrie, Engelhardt and Frazar fourth place in Community Service and fourth place Columns.

“All-in-all I’m really proud of our team here at the Seguin Gazette,” Engelhardt said. “We all work together as a team, and it’s the dream team, and that includes our editorial team, graphics department, advertising and circulation. We all work hard to bring the best news coverage to Seguin and Guadalupe County.”

Awards include:

1st Place Advertising — Desiree Gerland, Rebecca Harrison — Father Christmas Ad, Sisters Boutique and Seguin RV

1st Place Best Website — Seguin Gazette staff — www.seguingazette.com

3rd Place Online Live Coverage — Felicia Frazar —Tornado rips through Guadalupe County, damaging homes

3rd Place Editorial — Dalondo Moultrie — Citizens Voices rise up in super search; No tolerance for comments following shooting

3rd Place Headline Writing —Dalondo Moultrie, Felicia Frazar — Axe marks the spot; Leach’s legacy as The Pirate will never sink; Seguin fighter hopes to ‘Snap Bacc’ more wins

4th Place Community Service — Elizabeth Engelhardt, Felicia Frazar, Dalondo Moultrie — collection of stories, editorials, columns regarding public notices

4th Place Special Section, Semiweekly 1 — Desiree Gerland, Rebecca Harrison —2022 Fair and Festival Guide

4th Place Column Writing — Elizabeth Engelhardt, Felicia Frazar — Propose charter changes take away transparency; Vote to continue printing public notices for transparency’s sake

4th Place News Photography — Dalondo Moultrie, Felicia Frazar — Lifted in prayer; Storm aftermath; Solemn tribute

4th Place News Writing — Dalondo Moultrie, Felicia Frazar — 1 dead, 1 injured in Park West Shooting; Plane crash kills 2, sparks wildfire; Raccoons wreak havoc on city’s power