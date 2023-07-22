If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
SEGUIN — Texas Lutheran University’s Easton Allen (New Braunfels/Marion), Darnell Horton (Detroit, MI/East English Village Prep), Isaac Orozco (Helotes/O’Connor) and JT Watson (Fredericksburg/Fredericksburg) were named to the 2022-23 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court, representing outstanding achievement in the classroom by men’s college basketball teams and student-athletes.
More than 1,800 players earned spots on the NABC Honors Court, which includes junior, senior and graduate student men’s basketball players who finished the 2022-23 year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.
