Navarro Panther mile relay team (from left) Xavier Cropper, Gabe Rangel, Caleb Garcia and Jacob Gilbert will run again at regionals after a bronze medal prefomance Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Canyon High School.
Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Zoe Carter is headed to the regional track meet after she finished third in the girl's 800 meter dash Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Canyon High School.
Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Panther senior Rylan Ward punches two tickets to the regional meet in the high jump and long jump Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Canyon High School.
Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Senior Lady Panther Ryanne Hepp finishes third in the 300 hurdles Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the area meet held in New Braunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS — Eight Navarro athletes and a mile relay team outpaced area competition at Canyon High School Wednesday, and secured their spots to the regional meet.
Zoe Carter brought home a bronze medal in the girl’s 800 meter dash as her 2 minute and 18.03 second time qualified her for the next round. The time was also fast enough to set a new Navarro school record.
