If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Lady Bulldogs’ dedication on the court may not have been recognized with a state medal, but some team members received accolades in the District 26-3A honors selection.
The Marion girls’ 2023 campaign was filled with high points like defeating the Lady Ro-Hawks in Randolph to help secure a playoff spot. But it was also filled with heartbreak with their three-point loss to Hallettsville in the bi-district round of the 3A-1 playoffs. Recently announced awards demonstrate players’ hard work in practice and in the games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.