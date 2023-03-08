Marion Lady Bulldogs vs Randolph Ro-Hawks

Lady Bulldog Sarah Cook fights through contact and finishes over a Randolph defender during Marion’s district loss on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in the Marion High School gymnasium.

 Nolan Alexander - The Seguin Gazette

The Lady Bulldogs’ dedication on the court may not have been recognized with a state medal, but some team members received accolades in the District 26-3A honors selection.

The Marion girls’ 2023 campaign was filled with high points like defeating the Lady Ro-Hawks in Randolph to help secure a playoff spot. But it was also filled with heartbreak with their three-point loss to Hallettsville in the bi-district round of the 3A-1 playoffs. Recently announced awards demonstrate players’ hard work in practice and in the games.

Nolan Alexander is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at nolan.alexander@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

