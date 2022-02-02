If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin High School powerlifters their first-place plaque show off their medals and plaque after finishing first overall in the Boys division at the Navarro Invitational Meet on Jan. 29, 2022, at Navarro Intermediate. The Lady Matadors finished fourth out of twelve teams during the competition.
The Navarro Invitational powerlifting meet over the weekend saw both Navarro and Seguin powerlifting squads cap off the home competition with successful showings. The Panthers finished third overall in their home meet while the Lady Matadors finished fourth out of 12 teams and the Matadors first out of 13 teams.
As a program, Seguin powerlifting already has its second first-place finish of the campaign — barely a month into the season. Matadors Aidan Flores and Josh Soliz are boasting first-place finishes with Seguin’s boys squad ranked first with a total of 51 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.