If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Senior captains Jaslyne Williams and Kyla Beck headline All-District accolades for Marion with five Bulldogs receiving either first, second or honorable mention honors this past volleyball season.
Marion missed the opportunity to continue their run with postseason play after finishing 17-21 overall and 7-7 in district but the two senior captains led the young and often injury-riddled Bulldogs on the floor each and every night, nonetheless, and opposing coaches in District 26-3A thought so as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.