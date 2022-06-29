If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Marion graduate Konnor Harborth takes the mound during the San Antonio Area Baseball Coaches Association's Senior Celebration on Thursday, June 26, 2022. Harborth represented Marion on Team Freedom along with teammates Kallen Bek and Jake Burris.
Marion graduate Kallen Bek fields a ball during the San Antonio Area Baseball Coaches Association Senior Celebration on Thursday, June 23 at Mission Stadium. Bek represented Marion High School with teammates Konnor Harborth and Jake Burris.
Marion graduate Jake Burris catches for Team Freedom during the San Antonio Area Baseball Coaches Association Senior Celebration on Thursday, June 23 at Mission Stadium. Burris represented Marion High School on Team Freedom with teammates Konnor Harborth and Kallen Bek.
Marion graduate Konnor Harborth takes the mound during the San Antonio Area Baseball Coaches Association's Senior Celebration on Thursday, June 26, 2022. Harborth represented Marion on Team Freedom along with teammates Kallen Bek and Jake Burris.
Judy Bek - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Seguin graduates Cory Mazzurana and Drew Barnett represent Seguin High School on Team Stars during the San Antonio Area Baseball Coaches Association's Senior Celebration on Thursday, June 26, 2022.
Photo courtesy of Kristi Mazzurana - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Marion graduate Kallen Bek fields a ball during the San Antonio Area Baseball Coaches Association Senior Celebration on Thursday, June 23 at Mission Stadium. Bek represented Marion High School with teammates Konnor Harborth and Jake Burris.
Judy Bek - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Marion graduate Jake Burris catches for Team Freedom during the San Antonio Area Baseball Coaches Association Senior Celebration on Thursday, June 23 at Mission Stadium. Burris represented Marion High School on Team Freedom with teammates Konnor Harborth and Kallen Bek.
Five area graduates showcased their talents one final time in their high school uniforms on the baseball diamond last week.
The group of ball players — two from Seguin, three from Marion — were selected by the San Antonio Area Baseball Coaches Association to participate in the Senior Celebration on Thursday, June 23 at Mission Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.