The Lady Panthers (12-17, 2-2) defeated the Bandera Bulldogs Tuesday night in straight sets (25-13, 25-11, 25-17). Taylor Helms had a big hand in the win offensively with her 12 kills. Teammates Leanne Rodriguez, Ryanne Hepp and Morgan Helms all tallied six kills apiece in the teams 37 kills in three sets.
The team served up 10 aces, with four from Tegan Harborth and three from Taylor. Even though they made 10 service errors, the Lady Panthers didn’t let that effect the outcome of the match.
