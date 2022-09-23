Navarro volleyball

Ryanne Hepp serves up an ace in the Lady Panthers’ four-set win against Devine Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Navarro High School.

 Nolan Alexander

The Lady Panthers (12-17, 2-2) defeated the Bandera Bulldogs Tuesday night in straight sets (25-13, 25-11, 25-17). Taylor Helms had a big hand in the win offensively with her 12 kills. Teammates Leanne Rodriguez, Ryanne Hepp and Morgan Helms all tallied six kills apiece in the teams 37 kills in three sets.

The team served up 10 aces, with four from Tegan Harborth and three from Taylor. Even though they made 10 service errors, the Lady Panthers didn’t let that effect the outcome of the match.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.